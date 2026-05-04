AGP's Atul Bora secures third straight win in Bokakhat with commanding margin

Atul Bora of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has retained the Bokakhat Assembly constituency for a third consecutive term, registering a decisive victory in the latest Assam Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

Bora secured 80,987 votes, defeating Hari Prasad Saikia of the Raijor Dal by a margin of 60,537 votes. Saikia polled 20,450 votes.

The result reinforces Bora’s stronghold in Bokakhat, where he shifted in 2016 after representing the Golaghat constituency for two decades. Since the move, he has maintained consistent electoral success.

A senior leader in Assam politics, Bora currently serves as the state’s Agriculture Minister in the government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has also held ministerial roles during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, overseeing key departments including agriculture, horticulture, food processing, and animal husbandry.

Bora’s political journey traces back to his involvement with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) during the anti-foreigners’ agitation, a movement that shaped several regional leaders. He later served as a minister in the AGP government led by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta between 1996 and 2001.

His latest victory consolidates both his personal political standing and AGP’s continued relevance within Assam’s coalition politics.