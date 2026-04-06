Ahead of poll day, Kamrup officials cast votes at Postal Facilitation Centres

Police and civil personnel cast their votes at Postal Facilitation Centres (PFCs) set up at the Office of the District Commissioner, Amingaon, on Monday, April 6.

In view of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, the Kamrup District Administration has established PFCs to facilitate voting through postal ballots for eligible police and civil personnel who have applied via Form 12. The centres will remain operational at the DC Office, Amingaon, on April 6, 7, and 8, 2026, and at designated material distribution counters on both north and south banks on April 8, 2026.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shri Subhasish Baruah thanked the Election Commission of India (ECI) for enabling voting at the Integrated DC Office campus and appealed to citizens to exercise their franchise on April 9.

Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Siddhartha Goswami said that despite 22 years in service, this was his first experience voting via postal ballot, highlighting the ease and convenience of the process.

Additional District Commissioner Geetashri Lachit stated that voting is a fundamental right and expressed satisfaction in being able to vote despite official responsibilities. She urged all citizens, particularly first-time voters, to cast their votes.

ADC Shri Bikram Chhetri also encouraged voters to participate actively in the democratic process.

It may be noted that PFCs for polling personnel were operational at Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza, on April 4 and 5, 2026. All centres are functioning from 9 AM to 5 PM.

A total of 12,51,398 voters are set to vote across six Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Kamrup district on April 9. As many as 1,555 polling stations have been established, including 300 women-managed polling stations and 6 PwD model polling stations, underscoring the administration’s focus on inclusive and accessible elections.