AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury flags deepfake video, plans to file FIR ahead of Assam polls

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from Guwahati Central, Kunki Chowdhury, on Saturday, April 4 alleged that a purported video of her circulating on social media is an AI-generated deepfake and said she would initiate legal action over the matter.

Chowdhury, who is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Vijay Kumar Gupta, has drawn attention in the constituency for her Gen-Z appeal and academic background. Her campaign has gained traction in recent weeks amid a closely watched contest in the urban seat.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of heightened political exchanges ahead of the Assam Assembly elections. In recent days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had targeted Chowdhury and her family over allegations related to beef consumption, urging voters to reject candidates associated with such practices.

The video in question shows a person resembling Chowdhury purportedly acknowledging beef consumption and thanking the Chief Minister for bringing attention to her. In the clip, the individual is also heard stating that the issue should not be politicised.

Rejecting the authenticity of the video, Chowdhury described it as fabricated using artificial intelligence tools and accused the BJP’s IT cell of orchestrating the attempt to malign her image.

“I came to know that an AI-generated video of me has been made. I never imagined they could stoop so low. If they want to hear from me, they can come directly to my home,” she said, adding that she would file an FIR and pursue strict legal action.

The BJP has not issued an immediate response to the allegations.