Akhil Gogoi retains Sivasagar seat as BJP sweeps rest of district

Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi secured a second consecutive victory from Sivasagar, emerging as the lone opposition winner in Upper Assam as counting for the 16th Assam Assembly election concluded on Monday, May 4.

Backed by the Congress-led alliance, Gogoi defeated BJP candidate Kushal Duwari by 17,272 votes. He termed the result a win for democratic resistance, while acknowledging the opposition’s weak performance across the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party tightened its hold over the rest of Sivasagar district with decisive victories in the other two constituencies.

In Demow, BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain retained his seat, defeating Congress nominee Ajay Kumar Gogoi by 33,528 votes. Borgohain polled 89,681 votes against Gogoi’s 56,153.

Nazira saw a major upset as Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia lost to BJP’s Mayur Borgohain by 46,701 votes. Mayur Borgohain secured 98,198 votes, while Saikia received 51,497.

Counting for all three constituencies was held at Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary School.

The results underline the BJP’s consolidation in the district, even as Gogoi’s win ensured a limited opposition presence in Upper Assam.