In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, a significant number of winning candidates have educational qualifications ranging from class 5 to class 12, as reported by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). This demographic constitutes about 19 per cent of the total winners, equating to 105 candidates.

Further analysis by ADR reveals that a substantial majority, 77 per cent or 420 candidates, have declared possessing a graduate degree or higher. Additionally, 17 winners hold diplomas, and one winning candidate is categorized as "just literate."

Interestingly, the data also shows a clear correlation between educational attainment and electoral success. All 121 candidates who identified as illiterate did not secure a win in these elections. This trend suggests a possible electorate's preference for more educated representatives.

The findings from ADR underscore the diversity in the educational backgrounds of the country's elected representatives, reflecting a broad spectrum of the populace they represent.

For more detailed insights, refer to the Association of Democratic Reforms' comprehensive report on the educational qualifications of Lok Sabha candidates.