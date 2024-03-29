For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Sikkim, the nomination papers of all 14 candidates vying for the state's solitary parliamentary seat have been declared valid after scrutiny conducted on Friday, confirmed officials.

Among the contenders whose nomination papers have been accepted are the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Indra Hang Subba representing Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), PD Rai from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Gopal Chettri representing the Congress, Bharat Basnett of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPI (ML)], and DC Nepal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to the officials.