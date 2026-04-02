"Alliance to continue for 15 more years": AGP leader Keshab Mahanta after Amit Shah’s Assam visit

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Working President and Kaliabor candidate Keshab Mahanta on Thursday, April 2 said that the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the constituency has reinforced the BJP-AGP alliance’s long-term political roadmap in Assam.

Addressing the media following Shah’s campaign in Kaliabor, Mahanta described the visit as significant for the alliance, stating that it reflected both political continuity and strategic intent ahead of the ongoing electoral contest.

“It is India’s good fortune that the Home Minister visited Kaliabor and campaigned for our BJP-AGP alliance. He outlined our future course of action,” Mahanta said.

He further noted that the alliance, which has already completed a decade of cooperation in Assam, is looking at an extended partnership. “We have already completed 10 years together, and the alliance is set to continue for another 15 years. We must move forward with a spirit of deep friendship,” he added.

The BJP-AGP alliance has been a key political formation in Assam, with both parties contesting elections together over the past decade. Shah’s visit to Kaliabor is being seen as part of the alliance’s broader campaign push to consolidate support in Upper Assam and other regions.