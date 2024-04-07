Former Chief Minister and West Parliamentary seat candidate Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday criticized the INDI alliance, stating that the alliance with Congress would push CPIM towards the grave.

"An alliance with Congress under the leadership of Jitendra Chaudhury will lead the Communist Party to its demise. He will sell the CPIM party office. Communists once boasted of staying in power in Tripura for 100 years, but they were swept away by the Modi storm. Aligning with Congress will only accelerate CPIM's decline and will push them towards grave," said Deb during an election rally in Khayerpur Assembly Constituency.

He alleged that Manik Sarkar held the Chief Minister position for twenty long years by playing politics against Congress members due to his clear image and political ideals. However, now Sarkar is compelled to seek votes for Congress under pressure.

"With the slogan of crushing the black hand of Congress in our political life, CPIM has entered into an alliance to salvage their political existence. They have conveniently forgotten their past stances and joined hands. Terrorism emerged in Tripura because of them, and the underdeveloped people of Tripura continue to suffer from its repercussions," Deb added.

He further alleged that beneath the surface of apparent political differences, an eternal friendship exists between them.