‘Allowed Bangladeshi infiltrators’: BJP chief Nitin Nabin targets Congress over Assam immigration

Nitin Nabin, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on March 30, alleged that the Indian National Congress had enabled the illegal entry of Bangladeshis into Assam during its tenure, claiming that the trend was curbed only after the BJP came to power in the state.

Addressing a rally in Morigaon district in support of party candidates, he said, “They had allowed Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter the country. It is the state's BJP government which is reversing the trend and showing the exit path to illegal immigrants.”

He further accused Congress of backing “infiltrators” and linked the issue to national security and demographic concerns in Assam.

The BJP leader also criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over an incident in Delhi, alleging that he declined to wear the traditional Assamese scarf, ‘gamocha’, when it was offered to him. “But he regularly visits mosques and happily wears the skull cap,” he said, claiming the act had hurt public sentiment in Assam.

Highlighting the party’s governance record, Nabin asserted that the state had seen “massive development” over the past decade. He contrasted this with what he described as an earlier period marked by “extremism, violence, investors fleeing and broken dreams of the youth”.

“People must remember the situation prior to that… We must ensure that such things do not recur,” he added.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with results to be announced on May 4.