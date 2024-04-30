Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on April 30, spearheaded the BJP campaign in Guwahati, taking a firm stand against what he termed as the Congress's reprehensible actions of fabricating and spreading fake videos.

Addressing the gathering, Shah expressed strong condemnation, asserting that these false videos not only targeted him but also other BJP leaders. He revealed that even chief ministers had forwarded these deceitful videos, underscoring the magnitude of the issue. "I strongly condemn the Congress's despicable actions of creating and circulating fake videos, not only targeting me but also other BJP leaders," Shah said.

Shah emphasised that the BJP had access to the original videos, enabling them to expose the truth behind the misinformation campaign. He attributed this deceitfulness to the frustration within the Congress, particularly since Rahul Gandhi assumed a leadership role. According to Shah, the continuous propagation of fake information, now amplified by the dissemination of fake videos, reflects a desperate attempt to tarnish the image of BJP leaders.

"Fortunately, we had access to the original videos, and we presented them, exposing the truth. This deceitfulness stems from their frustration, particularly since Rahul Gandhi assumed a leadership role in the Congress. Their continuous propagation of fake information, now coupled with the dissemination of fake videos, is reprehensible," Shah added.

Singling out Rahul Gandhi, Shah accused him of orchestrating the spread of these fake videos aimed at him. He called upon citizens to remain vigilant and urged them to base their voting decisions on truth rather than falsehoods.

On April 29, a significant development unfolded as a Congress party member was arrested in Guwahati in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah circulated on social media. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to announce the arrest, identifying the suspect as Reetam Singh, a 31-year-old resident of Guwahati's Khanapara area and a member of the Congress party.