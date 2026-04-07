Amit Shah only talks about infiltrators, does not deport them: Kharge in Assam

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on April 6 launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of repeatedly raising the issue of infiltration without taking concrete action to deport illegal entrants.

Addressing election rallies in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, Kharge alleged that despite being in power for over a decade, the BJP has failed to remove infiltrators in large numbers.

“When Amit Shah comes here, he only talks about Bangladeshi infiltrators. But the BJP does not drive them out; it only plays politics in their name,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that during the UPA government, over 88,000 illegal migrants were deported between 2005 and 2013, while under the NDA government, the number was significantly lower between 2014 and 2019.

Kharge also accused the BJP of misusing the delimitation exercise carried out in Assam in 2023 to gain electoral advantage, alleging that demographic compositions in several constituencies were altered.

Targeting the BJP on development issues, he alleged that the Barak Valley region has been neglected over the past decade, with recurring floods, poor infrastructure and lack of long-term solutions affecting residents.

He further accused the government of handing over large tracts of land to corporate entities in the name of development projects and failing to address key public concerns such as employment, farmers’ income and infrastructure.

Kharge also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in implementing the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, alleging that the issue was being raised now for electoral gains.

The Congress chief targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and misgovernance, and claimed that the state’s resources were being misused.

Without naming individuals, Kharge also referred to recent allegations regarding foreign passports and assets, calling for transparency.

At a separate rally in Sribhumi, he alleged that the BJP and the AIUDF were working together to weaken the Congress-led opposition alliance. He cautioned voters that supporting AIUDF would indirectly benefit the BJP.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.