The Chief Minister's Office has announced that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu will take the oath of office at 11:27 am on June 12 near Kesarapalli IT Park in Gannavaram, Krishna district. The decision to shift the swearing-in venue from Amaravati to Gannavaram was made to accommodate the attendance of central leaders from various political parties, including the BJP.

The Kesarapalli IT Park, situated close to the airport and approximately 20 km from Vijayawada, provides a convenient location for the ceremony, ensuring easy access for the dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

At least two newly elected Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLAs and one BJP MLA are likely to secure positions in Naidu's Cabinet, adding to the diversity of representation in the new government. Thousands of supporters from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), JSP, and BJP are anticipated to gather at the venue to witness the swearing-in ceremony and show their support.

The TDP-led coalition, comprising JSP and BJP, achieved a resounding victory in the recent Assembly elections held on May 13, securing a total of 164 seats. The TDP alone clinched 135 seats, while JSP triumphed in all 21 contested seats and BJP secured eight out of ten contested seats.

In light of potential clashes between opposing party members, Chief Minister-designate Naidu has urged party supporters to maintain peace and refrain from engaging in any violent activities during the celebrations. Law enforcement agencies have increased their presence in sensitive areas to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony and maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued directives to remove photographs of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and former ministers from all state government websites, marking a symbolic transition to the new administration under N Chandrababu Naidu's leadership.