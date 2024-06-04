Andhra Pradesh LS Elections 2024: PM Modi congratulates Chandrababu Naidu on big win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have congratulated TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on his significant lead in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. The TDP is surpassing YSRCP, comfortably crossing the majority mark.
After Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s big lead in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated him on the success, according to sources.
While counting for both elections is still under way, sources suggest that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, already confident of Naidu’s win called him and congratulated him.
Telugu Desam Party’s win surpasses the performance by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Naidu's TDP is comfortably crossing the majority mark of 88 seats as the party has one seat and is leading on 132.
After Chandrababu Naidu’s winning performance, reports suggest that the minister may likely take an oath on June 9. Meanwhile, Jagan Reddy may also resign from his position on June 4.
Earlier, official data by Election Commission of India shows that the TDP is leading on 16 Lok Sabha seats and 131 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.
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