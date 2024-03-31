As the politics of Arunachal Pradesh intensifies ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already clinched victory in 10 out of the 60-member assembly uncontested. Notable among the victors are Chief Minister Pema Khandu and two first-time candidates, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Hage Appa of the Ziro-Hapoli seat.

With the BJP contesting in all 50 seats up for grabs, the opposition Congress is gearing up for a battle in only 19 seats. Joining the fray are other significant contenders including the Meghalaya-based National People's Party (NPP) with candidates in 20 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) vying for 14 seats, and the People's Party of Arunachal competing in 11 seats. Additionally, the Arunachal Democratic Party has fielded candidates in four seats, while the Lok Janashakti Party is contesting one seat.

A notable aspect of this electoral season is the influx of 80 first-time candidates, marking a potential shift in the state's political dynamics. While the Congress leads with 17 new candidates out of its 19, the BJP and NPP have also introduced 14 and 16 first-time nominees respectively.

Gender representation in the electoral arena sees a slight uptick with eight women candidates, the highest recorded in any assembly election in the state. The BJP has fielded four women candidates, while the Congress has three, with an additional female Independent candidate.

The assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh will coincide with the Lok Sabha elections, further amplifying the significance of the electoral process. A total of 8,86,848 eligible voters are poised to exercise their democratic rights across the state's 2,226 polling booths. Notably, 228 polling booths are accessible only on foot, underscoring the logistical challenges in conducting elections in the region.

Acknowledging the diverse terrain, 480 polling booths are situated in shadow areas with connectivity issues, while 588 booths have been flagged as critical and 443 as vulnerable by the Chief Electoral Officer.