In anticipation of the forthcoming General Election 2024, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has taken proactive measures by establishing a 24x7 control room, complaint monitoring cell and helpline. This initiative aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and expenditure regulations during the electoral process.

Under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer for the 13-Itanagar Assembly Constituency, Itanagar, the control room and helpline are set to serve as vital resources for citizens to report any violations or concerns related to the electoral process.

Citizens can reach out to the control room and complaint monitoring cell by dialing the designated phone number: 9863892055. Additionally, they can utilize the cVIGIL (Citizen) App to submit complaints or information regarding MCC violations and expenditure discrepancies.

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Pawan Kumar Sain addressed the media today speaking on the comprehensive preparations in place for the upcoming elections. With 2226 polling stations set across the state, Arunachal Pradesh braces itself for a significant electoral event.

Ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process, Arunachal Pradesh boasts a 100% coverage of Photo Electoral Rolls. Amongst the diverse array of polling stations, the precinct of Under 59 Longding emerges with the highest number of voters at 1462, while Hayuliang Malogaon presents with merely one female voter.

Even the remote areas of the state, including those situated above 30000 feet in altitude, are accounted for, though registering the lowest voter turnout. The Election Commission's extensive awareness programs, focusing on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), aim to enhance voter participation and understanding of the electoral process.

With digital advancements at the forefront, the first level of EVM checking involving all national parties has been successfully completed, ensuring the integrity of the voting infrastructure. A total of 750 polling stations will be equipped with webcasting facilities, allowing real-time monitoring and transparency throughout the electoral process.

Highlighting the strides towards inclusivity and gender representation, the upcoming elections witness a surge in women's participation, with 153 polling stations to be headed by female representatives, a significant increase from the 91 stations in the previous elections. Notably, persons with disabilities (PWD) will preside over 480 polling stations, marking a historic first for the state.