Longding Police in Arunachal Pradesh seized an amount of Rs 1 crore from a car which was travelling just after the convoy of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at Kanubari in Longding district today.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister arrived in Dibrugarh for a four-day visit to various places in Arunachal Pradesh including Longding, Tezu, Basar etc.

As per the Superintendent of Police, Longding, Dekio Gumja, the amount was seized from the car at the Kanubari check post at around 3:30 pm today.

As per reports, the cash, discovered within the vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-ET-5252, was attributed to one Harshvardhan Singh.

The SP also said that Police are not sure whether the car was part of the convoy or not.



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