The Chief Election Commissioner has announced the possibility of repolling in four polling stations following reports of violence erupting across 44 locations during the ongoing elections in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 42 individuals have been reported injured in the incidents thus far.

The proposed repolling is anticipated in Bogia Siyum, Lengi, and Dingsar polling booths under the Nacho Assembly Constituency in Upper Subansiri, along with the Langlot polling booth under the Nyapin Assembly Constituency in Kurung Kumey district. However, the final decision rests with the Election Commission pending the submission of reports by the General Observers.

The situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been marred by instances of violence, prompting concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. The Chief Election Commissioner, Mr. Sain, emphasized the importance of assessing the reports from General Observers before reaching a conclusive decision regarding the repolling.

In addition to the disturbances, the total seizure of assets stands at a staggering amount, totaling Rs. 18 crores and 44 lakhs. Among the seized items are Rs. 8 crores in cash, along with goods worth Rs. 10 crores.

The incidents of violence and the substantial seizure of assets underscore the challenges faced in ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process in Arunachal Pradesh. As authorities continue to investigate and assess the situation, the Election Commission remains committed to upholding the democratic principles and ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process.