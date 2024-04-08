Likha Saaya, the Nationalist Congress Party's candidate and president, has accused supporters of BJP candidate Zingnu Namchoom of damaging their vehicles and disrupting the peaceful election campaign in Namsai town.

Saaya stated in a press conference "Where the spirit of democracy should flourish and voices should rise in chorus, we have witnessed a stark and disheartening shadow. The use of goons, the blatant displays of violence, and the sheer disregard for human dignity and freedom of expression are not only an attack on us but an assault on the very principles of democracy and peaceful coexistence.



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To those who seek to silence us through fear and aggression: know that our resolve is only strengthened. Our voices, united and resolute, will not be stifled by acts of cowardice. We stand together, not just as a campaign, but as a people who cherish democratic values and the rule of law.

Saaya called upon all members of Namsai, regardless of political allegiance, to join us in condemning these acts of violence. Let us stand together in solidarity, advocating for a peaceful and fair electoral process and an end to violence, and dictatorship.