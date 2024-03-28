In the upcoming assembly elections in Arunachal, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate is expected to give stiff competition to the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister from the Yachuli constituency.

Notably, Er Taba Tedir won uncontested from the Yachuli assembly constituency in 2019 after the then-sitting MLA Likha Saaya resigned.

Tatung speaking exclusively to India Today NE informed that he faced humiliation and scrutiny as the administration tried to nullify and reject his candidature without valid reasons. "I personally wish that nomination of any candidature should not be rejected as the public mandate is the final one to elect and select the leader and no office should decide and be biased. Regarding the tough fight with the sitting minister, I believe in public mandate & its voice. I came to listen to the poor and deprived citizens of my constituency and serve like a servant, not as a leader.



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"I believe in entrepreneurship and will promote agriculture and horticulture industries and farming in my fertile district and make citizens employers not merely employees," he said.

The political climate is tense as the voters await the polling day.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Arunachal Pradesh unit has announced the second list of nine candidates for the April 19 Assembly election in the state.



With the announcement of nine names of candidates on Tuesday, the party so far has fielded 17 candidates in the 60-member Assembly. Earlier on March 11, the party had announced the first list of eight candidates



The candidates in the second list include Toko Tatung from Yachuli constituency, Tahan Mibang (Rumgong), Kabang Taron (Tuting-Yingkiong), Tapi Gao (Pasighat West), Likha Soni (Lekang), Nikh Kamin (Bordumsa-Diyun), Yangsen Matey (Khonsa West), Jowang Hosai (Borduria-Bogapani) and Holai Wangsa from Pongchau-Wakka constituency respectively.

Earlier, the party had announced the names of eight candidates including, the party's state unit president Likha Saaya from Namsai constituency, and former minister Tapang Taloh from the Pangin-Boleng constituency.