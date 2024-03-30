The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed several MLAs as Election In-charges for various Arunachal Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

This move is to supervise all campaign activities in these constituencies with immediate effect.

Techi Kaso is now in charge of the 14-Doimukh (ST) constituency. Ratu Techi has been assigned to the 16-Yachuli (ST) constituency. Hage Appa will oversee the 25-Raga (ST) constituency. Jikke Tako is responsible for both the 19-Nyapin and 18-Palin (ST) constituencies. Nyato Dukam has been appointed for the 24-Daporijo and 26-Dumporijo (ST) constituencies. Dongru Siongju is now in charge of the 8-Bameng (ST) constituency. Mutchu Mithi will oversee the 42-Dambuk (ST) constituency. Finally, Dasanglu Pul and Mutchu Mithi have been jointly assigned to the 44-Tezu (ST) constituency.

Meanwhile, the State BJP of Arunachal Pradesh has disclosed that a significant chunk of its MLA candidates, a total of 10 out of 60, have clinched unopposed victories in the impending Assembly Elections set for April 14, 2024.



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The confirmed triumphant candidates, who have emerged without facing any opposition, have been announced as follows:

- Pema Khandu, the incumbent Chief Minister, representing the 3 Mukto constituency.

- Chowna Mein, serving as the Deputy Chief Minister, hails from the 46 Chowkham constituency.

- Er. Ratu Techi, secured victory in the 15 Sagalee constituency.

- Jikke Tako, the victor of the 20 Tali constituency.

- Nyato Dukam, who won the 23 Taliha constituency.

- Mutchu Mithi, emerged victorious in the 43 Roing constituency.

- Hage Appa, secured the 17 Ziro Hapoli constituency.

- Techi Kaso, representing the 13 Itanagar constituency.

- Dongru Siongju, clinched victory in the 7 Bomdila constituency.

- Dasanglu Pul, who won the 45 Hayuliang constituency.

Adding to the electoral dynamics, Ashok Singhal, Minister in the Government of Assam, has been appointed as the Election In-Charge for Arunachal Pradesh, overseeing the electoral process in the region.