Arunachal Pradesh's BJP candidate from the 13th Itanagar Assembly constituency emerges victorious without opposition.

As per reports, BJP candidate Techi Kaso is set to win the Assembly seat unopposed following NNP candidate, Tai Tadap's nomination was rejected by CEO.



However, the official confirmation is yet to be announced.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also won uncontested from the Mukto Assembly constituency, joining a growing list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates securing uncontested victories in the state.

Reports indicate a trend of opposition candidates notably absent in several key districts, including Papum Pare, paving the way for a likely sweep by the ruling party.



Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu among 5 BJP candidates win Assembly election unopposed

Notably, Er Ratu Techi from Sagalee emerges as another prominent contender set to secure an uncontested win. With no opposition candidates filing nominations before the deadline, the BJP is poised for a clean sweep in various constituencies, including Mukto and Sagalee.

Additionally, Er Hage Appa from Ziro of Lower Subansiri district faces no opposition, further solidifying the BJP's position.

The latest update reveals a total of 6 candidates winning uncontested, including Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing Assembly constituencies.