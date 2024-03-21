In a sudden reversal, the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field Mahesh Chai as their candidate, instead of the previously proposed Badang Tayang.

This decision marks a significant 'U-turn' in the party's strategy for ticket sharing.

It is to be mentioned here that the BJP high command reviewed the opinion of the masses and later decided to field Mahesh Chai from the 44 Tezu assembly constituency of the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier the saffron party nominated Badang Tayang as candidate of Tezu assembly constituency.

This is a developing story.



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