Dongru Siongju, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Bomdila-Nafra assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, has emerged victorious without contest in the state assembly elections. The victory came after his sole rival, former Minister Japu Deru of the National People's Party (NPP), withdrew his nomination on the final day of withdrawal.

The withdrawal of Japu Deru's nomination paved the way for Dongru Siongju to secure his seat in the assembly unopposed.

Earlier in the day, Arunachal Pradesh witnessed Deputy Chief Minister cum Finance Minister Chowna Mein clinching an unopposed win in the state assembly election. The victory came earlier in the day after Mein's sole opposition candidate from the Congress party, Bayamso Kri, withdrew his nomination on the final date for withdrawal.

The withdrawal of Bayamso Kri's candidacy solidified Chowna Mein's path to an uncontested victory, further reinforcing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stronghold in the state assembly. Mein's unchallenged win underscores the political dynamics in Arunachal Pradesh and highlights the BJP's dominance in the region.

With Chowna Mein's victory, the tally of BJP candidates securing seats without facing any opposition has now risen to nine in Arunachal Pradesh. This string of uncontested wins reflects the party's organizational strength and strategic positioning in the state.