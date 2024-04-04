Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu spearheaded a massive campaign rally in Holongi, near the Donyi Polo Airport, rallying support for Tana Hali Tara, the incumbent BJP MLA and candidate for the 14th Doimukh assembly constituency. Khandu, alongside Deputy CM Chowna Mein and uncontested MLA winners Techi Kaso and Ratu Techi, underscored the BJP's unwavering commitment to its chosen candidates, dispelling rumors of a 'B Team.'

The absence of Temjen Imna Along, minister from Nagaland, who was slated to be the chief guest and star campaigner, did little to dampen the spirits of the thousands gathered from Holongi, Balijan, Doimukh, and beyond. The rally marked a crucial juncture in the electoral landscape of Papum Pare district, where out of the three MLA constituencies, two were clinched uncontested, leaving Doimukh as the epicenter of a closely contested battle between Tana Hali Tara and PPA candidate Nabam Vivek.

Addressing the crowd, CM Khandu refuted claims of a 'B Team,' asserting that BJP's endorsed candidates are unequivocally the party's primary choice and top priority for victory. He meticulously outlined the strides made by the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Doimukh, where the establishment of the state's first Greenfield airport within a record three-year span amidst the COVID-19 pandemic stands as a testament to the party's commitment to progress.

Khandu showcased the BJP's accomplishments in infrastructure development, national highway construction, power, education, and healthcare sectors, accentuating the transformative impact of BJP governance on the lives of citizens. He also announced the forthcoming visit of BJP National President JP Nadda, scheduled for March 10.