Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is likey to win uncontested from the Mukto Assembly constituency, joining a growing list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates securing uncontested victories in the state.

Reports indicate a trend of opposition candidates notably absent in several key districts, including Papum Pare, paving the way for a likely sweep by the ruling party.

Notably, Er Ratu Techi from Sagalee emerges as another prominent contender set to secure an uncontested win. With no opposition candidates filing nominations before the deadline, the BJP is poised for a clean sweep in various constituencies, including Mukto and Sagalee.

Additionally, Er Hage Appa from Ziro of Lower Subansiri district faces no opposition, further solidifying the BJP's position.

The latest update reveals a total of 5 candidates winning uncontested, including Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing Assembly constituencies.

Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, having served 30 years as MLA from Sagalee, opted to contest parliamentary elections this time, filing his nomination from Aalo.

However, the uncontested win for Pema Khandu, in Arunachal Pradesh still awaits an official confirmation.

