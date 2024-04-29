The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has levied serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Lingi Nationalist Congress Party (LNP) for engaging in unlawful activities during the recent elections in the Dingsar and Lingi Police Station (PS) areas.

The APCC asserted that on the 21st of April 2024, Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders wherein it was noted that under Representation of People Act 1951 Sec 58, APCC claimed that on the 24th of April 2024, the reported irregularity where under maintenance and Malpractices were intervened in by the Election Commission of India's decision and the Lingi Polling Station was sealed for investigation.

According to the APCC, the malpractice was detected around 7 AM. The Polling Agent of INC found that there were 319 total voters enlisted in Particular Polling Station.

Furthermore, observing that 185 votes were cast by 11 AM but it was found that there is 235 recorded in EVM machine which is a discrepancy.

After observing such Malpractice and Technical Corruption in EVM machine all votes were disregarded.

The RO directed all the Polling officers and appointed Tehsildar with Revenue department to conduct comprehensive and Technical examination of all the agents and Accreditated voters in ques were dispensed with. After observing such discrepancy and malfunctioning in EVM machine till date no corrective action was taken by the Election Commission.

In addition, the Election Agent of INC Rahul Kyamdo on 25th April 2024 reached out to CEC seeking re-polling citing all the agents and accrediting voters in ques were dispensed with but even after filing the grievance, no resolution was provided for Re-Poll.

The Polling himself guided voters to compartment allotted for Re-Polling and tasked Polling Officers to seal all the voted slips and Voting machines for re-examination and started to seal all the EVM machines and assigned Revenue Department Tehsildar and police force to ensure the safety and security of all the documents related to the conducted Corruption in EVM Machine.

The PO himself assured that he will guide all the Voters to the exact room for voting.

Taking note of the severe allegations, the Election Commission was called to intervene and take prompt action to ensure the sanctity and fairness of the electoral process. The APCC stated that the failure to address such issues could undermine the democratic principles and the trust of the electorate in the electoral process.