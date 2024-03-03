In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is positioning itself as a formidable contender, vowing to address the state's socio-political challenges head-on. AICC's national spokesman and Northeastern states' media coordinator, Matthew Antony, affirmed the party's commitment to contesting the elections independently if necessary stating their dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of the Arunachali people.

During a press conference held at the local press club, Antony echoed the sentiment of change resonating among the populace, stating, "The people of Arunachal want change, and we are taking all their feedbacks into consideration." He underscored the Congress's role in fostering unity amidst diversity, emphasizing its potential to bridge societal divides.

Highlighting concerning statistics, Antony pointed to the economic disparities plaguing the state, citing government data indicating the disproportionate burden borne by the poor and middle class in terms of GST contributions. Additionally, he shed light on the alarming unemployment rates, particularly among postgraduates and PhD holders, underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

Addressing simmering ethnic tensions, Antony cautioned against potential escalations, attributing them to the divisive policies of the ruling BJP. He condemned the failures of the state's public service commission, accusing it of perpetuating injustices by leaking question papers and depriving deserving youths of opportunities.

Echoing Antony's sentiments, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary, Kon Jirjo Jotham, affirmed the party's readiness to contest the elections vigorously. He pledged to champion the cause of socio-political and economic justice, framing the party's agenda around the failures of the Modi-led BJP government under the slogan "Injustice of Modi."