According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Nabam Tuki, the Arunachal Congress leader and candidate for Arunachal West constituency, holds the highest income among candidates, with declared assets exceeding Rs 62 crore.

The ADR findings also highlight that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) boasts the highest number of crorepati candidates, with 69 out of 77 candidates being crorepati, followed by the Congress with 49 crorepati candidates.

Breaking it down by states, Assam leads with 15 crorepati candidates, followed by Sikkim with 6, Arunachal Pradesh with 9, Meghalaya with 7, Manipur with 3, Tripura with 1, Mizoram with 4, and Nagaland with 2 crorepati candidates respectively. Vincent Pala, a Congress leader contesting from the Shillong constituency in Meghalaya, ranks among the top 10 candidates with the highest assets.

The asset details of some notable candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 are as follows: Former Meghalaya Congress president Vincent H. Pala, representing the Shillong (ST) constituency, possesses movable assets valued at Rs 2,51,59,331 and immovable assets worth Rs 1,23,30,00,000, totaling assets worth more than Rs 125 crore. Similarly, Congress MP candidate Nabam Tuki, contesting from the Arunachal Pradesh (Arunachal West) constituency, possesses movable assets valued at Rs 42,92,45,904 and immovable assets worth Rs 19,17,79,500, with total assets exceeding Rs 62 crore.

Regarding candidates with self-declared criminal cases, Assam has 5 candidates, constituting 14 percent of the total, while Arunachal Pradesh has 2 candidates with the same percentage. Tripura and Nagaland each have 1 candidate, making up 11 percent and 100 percent respectively.

Additionally, out of the 102 constituencies in Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, 42 (41 percent) are identified as "red alert" constituencies. Notably, Assam's Sonitpur seat alone accounts for 3 candidates with criminal cases.

Also read: Meghalaya Congress leader Vincent Pala richest LS candidate in state, declares assets worth over Rs 100 crore