In a major political shift, four Congress Zonal Parishad Members (ZPMs) from Pasighat West and Mebo constituencies have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The move comes ahead of the upcoming legislative and parliamentary elections in the state.



Four Congress ZPMs from 37th Pasighat West and 39th Mebo joined BJP today in the presence of East Siang District BJP President, Aku Borang and other party functionaries.

The four ZPMs are- Aruni Jamoh from 03 Ruksin-I, Anung Padung Gammeng from 13 Ruksin-II and Bimol Lego from 05 Sille-Oyan under 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency and Oter Tayeng from Mebo Banggo-II under 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency.

Soon after joining the BJP, all four ZPMs relied upon the state and central leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu who gracefully accepted their MLAs, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng and gave BJP tickets to both the newly joined leaders.



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Speaking on the sideline of joining BJP, Aruni Jamoh, ZPM Ruksin-I said that they are very happy with state and central BJP leadership for having accepted their leader Ninong Ering and giving party tickets to dynamic leaders like Ering. “State BJP government under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu has been very helpful and supportive to our Congress MLA Ninong Ering in terms of giving funds for the development of 37th Pasighat without any differentiation on party basis. And in the centre also, PM Modi-led BJP government is doing its best and taking the country to newer heights. So, our joining to BJP was obvious and the need of the hour, we hope more developments will take place in our area by working together in the same party of BJP”, added Aruni Jamoh. Other ZPMs Bimol Lego and Anung Padung Gammeng from the same constituency also stated the same.

While ZPM Mebo Banggo-II, Oter Tayeng submitted that, she was with BJP before when her leader Lombo Tayeng was with BJP. “On certain reasons for undermining our MLA candidate in giving party tickets despite him being very active in BJP prior to the 2019 election, we too had to shift party leaving BJP at that time. But now we are back with our leader Lombo Tayeng with renewed zeal and will work for party strengthening of BJP, as the Pema government has helped 39th Mebo in developmental funding without any biases on party lines”, added Tayeng.

Meanwhile, District BJP President, Aku Borang with his party office bearers has welcomed all four Congress ZPMs to BJP by garlanding them with party ribbons in the district BJP office today. He said that the BJP is getting stronger in the district and expressed hope that all three constituencies of East Siang District will be won by the BJP.