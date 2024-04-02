The slate of MLA candidates announced by the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has witnessed a significant reduction, dwindling from an initial count of 34 to a mere 19 candidates. The journey towards the forthcoming assembly election has seen a series of setbacks for the state Congress, with a notable number of candidates failing to materialize their nominations.

Initially, on March 21, the APCC announced a roster of 34 candidates poised to contest the forthcoming election. However, as the nomination process started - 10 of the declared candidates failed to meet the deadline for submission of their nominations to the Congress office. This unforeseen setback immediately slashed the candidate count to 24, leaving the party reeling with unexpected vacancies.

Subsequently, out of the 24 remaining contenders, an additional blow struck as 5 candidates abruptly withdrew their candidature from the electoral race. This sudden exodus further depleted the already diminished candidate pool, leaving the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee grappling with a reduced lineup of 19 candidates.