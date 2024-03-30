Dasanglu Pul, the Anjaw MLA and BJP candidate has made history as the first female MLA to win uncontested in the forthcoming new Legislative assembly in Arunachal.

She received her winning certificate today from the Chief Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner of the Anjaw district.

The State BJP of Arunachal Pradesh has disclosed that a significant chunk of its MLA candidates, a total of 10 out of 60, have clinched unopposed victories in the impending Assembly Elections set for April 14, 2024.



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The confirmed triumphant candidates, who have emerged without facing any opposition, have been announced as follows:

- Pema Khandu, the incumbent Chief Minister, representing the 3 Mukto constituency.

- Chowna Mein, serving as the Deputy Chief Minister, hails from the 46 Chowkham constituency.

- Er. Ratu Techi, secured victory in the 15 Sagalee constituency.

- Jikke Tako, the victor of the 20 Tali constituency.

- Nyato Dukam, who won the 23 Taliha constituency.

- Mutchu Mithi, emerged victorious in the 43 Roing constituency.

- Hage Appa, secured the 17 Ziro Hapoli constituency.

- Techi Kaso, representing the 13 Itanagar constituency.

- Dongru Siongju, clinched victory in the 7 Bomdila constituency.

Adding to the electoral dynamics, Ashok Singhal, Minister in the Government of Assam, has been appointed as the Election In-Charge for Arunachal Pradesh, overseeing the electoral process in the region.