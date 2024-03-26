Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh and BJP leader Chowna Mein filed his nomination for the 46th Chowkham (ST) Assembly Constituency at Namsai today.

Earlier Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on March 22 filed his nomination from the 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency on March 22.

Taking to 'X', Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, "A special day as I filed my nomination paper as a candidate for 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency. I am humbled by the overwhelming support and encouragement from all corners".



Also Read: Arunachal NPP candidate to pose tough challenge to BJP minister from Seppa East Assembly constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared candidates for all 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh elections 2024 on Tuesday. It fielded Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto (ST) assembly constituency in the northeastern state.

