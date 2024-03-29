The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched victories in Arunachal Pradesh even before the commencement of the assembly elections, with eight of its candidates winning uncontested following the withdrawal of nominations and rejection of opponents.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, secured an uncontested win from the Mukto assembly constituency in Tawang. Additionally, BJP candidates Er Hage Appa from Ziro, Mutchu Mithi from Roing, Er Ratu Techi from Sagalee, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Jike Tako from Tali, and Nyato Dukam from Taliha emerged victorious without facing any opposition.

One notable triumph was that of Dasanglu Pul, affectionately known as the Iron Lady of Anjaw district, who secured victory without contest after her opponent, Bafutso Krong of the Congress party, withdrew his nomination. Dasanglu Pul, a BJP MLA from the Hayuliang assembly constituency, has been a prominent figure in Arunachal Pradesh politics since her election in 2016, succeeding her late husband, former CM Kalikho Pul.

Tana Hali Tara, the BJP candidate from the 14th Doimukh constituency stated the party's dominance in Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Tara highlighted the overwhelming support for the BJP in the state. With two BJP candidates winning uncontested out of three constituencies in Papum Pare district, Tara asserted that the BJP remains the preferred choice among voters.