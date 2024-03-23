Ahead of the elections in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, flying squads have seized a large quantity of liquor bottles and cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh.

In the past two days, the police-led squads have confiscated cash totalling Rs 31,95,700 and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth approximately Rs 32,410.

Official reports state that Rs 1,50,000 was intercepted in the Mirmir Charali area, Rs 29,69,700 near the Kalibari, Hi-region area, and Rs 76,500 in the Raneghat area during a search operation conducted on Thursday.

Earlier, flying squads seized Rs 3.75 lakh in cash in Namsai on March 20.

This action is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

The Flying Squad Team, Lekang intercepted Rs 2,25,000 (Rupees Two Lakh twenty-five thousand) from Dirak gate at around 6.20 pm today and also Rs 1,50,000 (Rupees One lakh fifty thousand only) at around 8:30 pm today.

Also read: Arunachal: Flying squads seize Rs 3.75 lakh cash in Namsai ahead of elections