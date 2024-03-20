In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha and 11th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, flying squads have seized Rs 3.75 lakh in cash in Namsai.

This action is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

The Flying Squad Team, Lekang intercepted Rs 2,25,000/- (Rupees Two Lakh twenty-five thousand) from Dirak gate at around 6.20 pm today and also Rs 1,50,000 (Rupees One lakh fifty thousand only) at around 8:30 pm today.



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The Election Commission of India's announcement on March 16, 2024, triggered the activation of various provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and standing instructions, which are now in effect and will persist until the conclusion of the electoral process.

Recognizing the importance of reinforcing mechanisms for seizure and preventing MCC violations, the existing police check gates at Banderdewa, Hollongi, and Gumto have been officially designated as Integrated Check Gates.