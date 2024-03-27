Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Gegong Apang, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming legislative assembly election.

He will be contesting from the Nari-Koyu seat located in the Lower Siang district.

Earlier in 2023 Gegong Apang launched a new political party-'Arunachal Democratic Party to contest the state assembly elections.



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Gegong Apang a former Congressman served as the 3rd Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh from 18 January 1980 to 19 January 1999 and again from August 2003 to April 2007.

Apang is Arunachal Pradesh's longest-serving Chief Minister and also the fourth longest-serving Chief Minister after Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim, Jyoti Basu of West Bengal and Naveen Patnaik of Odisha.