After a historical uncontested win of two MLAs of Papum Pare district, Itanagar and Sagalee, the last remaining third constituency Doimukh donned saffron attire as several families switched to BJP from NPP and Congress in a mass joining ceremony held at Langdung Panchayat segment under Sangdupota circle of Doimukh assembly constituency.

Notably, more than 296 Congress and NPP workers along with its leaders switch to the saffron party.

Former ANSU All Nyishi Students Union General Secretary cum former Congress spokesperson was among the leader who joined the Saffron party in front of Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara and BJP leaders of the district.

Tai Tayu, the election agent of Papum Pare district, urged the opponent PPA party candidate to withdraw his nomination and work together with the saffron party for the development of the 8 circles of the Doimukh assembly constituency.

Tana Hali Tara, MLA candidate Doimukh, stated that he has completed 20 pending projects in the constituency including bridges, NIT jote, upcoming Film Institute jote, Jarbom Gamlin Law College and many other projects.

He added that 'Only ruling BJP can bring development in every nook and corner of Arunachal and knows the pulse of tribals of the state.'

About the border dispute, Tai Tayu stated that the BJP is adamant about solving the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal and Joint committees with the initiative of both CM Assam Arunachal under the Union Ministry are working on it and only a few villages fall under the disputed category and that also will be solved amicably out of court.