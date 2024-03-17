In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha and 11th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, under District Magistrate cum District Election Officer for Papum Pare District, Yupia, has taken a step by introducing Integrated Check Gates.

The Election Commission of India's announcement on March 16, 2024, triggered the activation of various provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and standing instructions, which are now in effect and will persist until the conclusion of the electoral process.

Recognizing the importance of reinforcing mechanisms for seizure and preventing MCC violations, the existing police check gates at Banderdewa, Hollongi, and Gumto have been officially designated as Integrated Check Gates.

Under the directive issued by [Jiken Bomjen], the District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer for Papum Pare District, Yupia, all concerned authorities including the Divisional Forest Officer, Superintendent of Transport and Enforcement, Assistant Magistrate Development Officer, Police personnel, Forest Surveillance Team, Social Surveillance Team, and various other agencies approved by the District Election Officer are mandated to utilize the facilities provided by these Integrated Check Gates.

Moreover, sector magistrates have been tasked with the responsibility of closely monitoring the operations of these integrated check gates and submitting daily reports to the District Election Officer, Yupia.