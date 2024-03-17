In anticipation of the forthcoming General Election of Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence from March 20, 2024, the District Magistrate of Itanagar, Shweta Nagarkoti, IAS has issued a crucial order to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process within the Itanagar Capital Region.

Under the provisions of Section 17 (3) (b) of the Arms Act, 1959, and the Arms Rules, 1962, coupled with the Indian Arms Act, 1878, District Magistrate Nagarkoti has mandated the deposition of all licensed firearms within the Itanagar Capital Region to the nearest police stations. This directive is aimed at curbing potential threats to public safety and order during the election period.

The order specifically targets individuals associated with criminal activities, violence, rioting, or those released on bail, who may pose risks of firearm misuse or involvement in law and order disturbances. It states the importance of preventive measures to safeguard against any potential threats to the integrity of the electoral process.

Institutional license holders, such as banks, have been granted the opportunity to seek exemptions from this order by submitting reasoned applications to the relevant police stations, accompanied by appropriate documentation.

According to the directive, all licensed firearms must be deposited immediately, unless exempted, and will remain in police custody until one week after the completion of the election counting process, slated to conclude on June 6th, 2024. The respective Officer-in-Charge of the Police Station has been tasked with overseeing the secure storage of the firearms and ensuring their return to the licensees post-election.