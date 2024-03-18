Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister from Arunachal Pradesh, has appealed to the leaders who were not allotted tickets by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to contest elections against the party. He urged them to maintain unity and work for the party's success instead.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also a BJP candidate for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, said that every leader will be given responsibilities once the BJP forms the government.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "The BJP leaders who haven't got tickets after applying, the party wants to appeal to them not to fight against the BJP, but support the official candidate. The ticket is not decided by one but it's the party who decides and for us everyone is equal, the candidate who has got a ticket and also who hasn't."



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Rijiju also asserted that after the election all the members will be given equal responsibilities- someone will be the MLA while others will take up party responsibilities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh convened a pivotal closed-door meeting at the State BJP Office in Itanagar. The gathering, attended by 60 BJP candidates, including Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju (MP Arunachal West), Tapir Gao (MP Arunachal East), and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, heralded the commencement of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

In the closed-door meeting, media outlets were barred from entry. The meeting served as a forum for BJP leaders to outline comprehensive strategies aimed at securing resounding victories in the impending electoral battles. Insights gleaned from the session are expected to shape the party's trajectory in the state's political landscape.

Briefing to the press, BJP Spokesperson Techi Necha spoke on the significance of the closed-door deliberations. Necha highlighted the party's confidence in emerging as the preeminent political force in Arunachal Pradesh, buoyed by robust support and a meticulously crafted electoral roadmap. He further stated the formidable prospects of BJP candidates, expressing optimism that both sitting MPs, Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao, would clinch victory by substantial margins.