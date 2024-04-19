Amidst the election buzz of the currently underway Lok Sabha elections gripping the nation, Arunachal Pradesh has presently witnessed an estimated voter turnout of 55.23 per cent of the total 8,92,694 eligible voters that resonated with democratic enthusiasm.

In the land of dawn-lit mountains, a strict competition ensues for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies.

Despite the persistent rains that has enveloped the state since morning, voters defied the obstacle and turned out in large numbers, exhibiting a profound commitment to the electoral process which indicates the unwavering spirit of democracy.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik also cast his vote at Government Secondary School, P-Sector, Itanagar. Parnaik underscored the privilege of having democratic rights and appealed to all eligible voters of the state to exercise their right. After casting his vote the Arunachal governor also said, “I have voted as per the constitutional privilege that I have and exercised my democratic right.”