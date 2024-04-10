The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh today. The manifesto launch event was graced by BJP National President JP Nadda and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Bharatiya Janata National (BJP) national president JP Nadda has arrived at Itanagar airport today.

JP Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Northeast. He will visit Sikkim too as part of his poll campaign schedule.

Nadda will be holding a public campaign in Sikkim to delve into key strategies, election agendas, and organizational matters essential for ensuring a robust presence and effective campaigning in the upcoming elections. He will further announce the BJP manifesto for Sikkim.