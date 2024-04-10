Arunachal Lok Sabha elections 2024: JP Nadda unveils BJP manifesto in presence of CM Pema Khandu
BJP National President JP Nadda and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh elections. Nadda's Northeast visit also includes a campaign in Sikkim.
- BJP unveils its manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh elections
- Event attended by BJP National President JP Nadda and CM Pema Khandu
- JP Nadda's Northeast visit includes a campaign in Sikkim
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh today. The manifesto launch event was graced by BJP National President JP Nadda and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
Bharatiya Janata National (BJP) national president JP Nadda has arrived at Itanagar airport today.
JP Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Northeast. He will visit Sikkim too as part of his poll campaign schedule.
Nadda will be holding a public campaign in Sikkim to delve into key strategies, election agendas, and organizational matters essential for ensuring a robust presence and effective campaigning in the upcoming elections. He will further announce the BJP manifesto for Sikkim.
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