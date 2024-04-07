In an election rally held in Daporijo, Arunachal Pradesh, union minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju rallied supporters with messages regarding his tenure in office and his commitment to serving the people.

Reflecting on his journey from being an opposition MP to a government minister, Rijiju recounted, "When I came here in 2014, I said that you saw how I worked as opposition MP and now you will see how I will work as part of the government." Emphasizing his decade-long tenure as a minister, he urged the audience to assess his performance, stating, "Now I've been a minister for 10 years now. You should see how I worked as a Minister."

Rijiju's address underscored his transition from being an opposition voice to a proactive member of the government, highlighting the transformative impact of his role as a minister. "After 2014, for the first time, I got the chance to sit and work in the government," he remarked.

Rijiju reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of the people, declaring, "and that time after becoming a minister when I came here, and I promised you, that as an opposition MP how much I can speak you saw that, now you will see what I can do for you sitting in the government."