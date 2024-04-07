The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) made an announcement on Saturday, indicating its intention to establish a post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the banner of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was confirmed by PPA secretary general, Kaling Jerang, during a press conference held in the state capital. Jerang revealed that the regional party had recently engaged in discussions with NEDA convener and Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, wherein a consensus was reached regarding the formation of a post-poll alliance. He emphasized that while PPA will field its candidates against BJP contestants in the Assembly elections due to the absence of PPA MLAs, the party is committed to maintaining an alliance with BJP post-election.

Jerang clarified the strategic approach, stating, “We are unable to share the candidates; hence we have failed to maintain an alliance during the pre-poll. But we will maintain our alliance post-poll.” Furthermore, he outlined PPA's decision to extend support to BJP candidates in the parliamentary polls, refraining from nominating its own candidates for the two parliamentary seats in the state.

Highlighting the extent of cooperation, Jerang noted that eight PPA candidates from the Assembly constituencies falling under the Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency and 4 from those under Arunachal West constituency are all set to extend their support to the BJP MP candidates.