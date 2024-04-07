Arunachal Lok Sabha elections 2024: PPA announces post-poll alliance with BJP for both assembly and LS polls
The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) plans to form a post-poll alliance with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The PPA won't nominate its own candidates for the two parliamentary seats, but would instead support the BJP candidates.
- PPA to form post-poll alliance with BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
- PPA will field its own candidates against the BJP in Assembly elections
- • PPA will support BJP candidates for the two parliamentary seats in Arunachal Pradesh
The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) made an announcement on Saturday, indicating its intention to establish a post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the banner of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.
The decision was confirmed by PPA secretary general, Kaling Jerang, during a press conference held in the state capital. Jerang revealed that the regional party had recently engaged in discussions with NEDA convener and Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, wherein a consensus was reached regarding the formation of a post-poll alliance. He emphasized that while PPA will field its candidates against BJP contestants in the Assembly elections due to the absence of PPA MLAs, the party is committed to maintaining an alliance with BJP post-election.
Jerang clarified the strategic approach, stating, “We are unable to share the candidates; hence we have failed to maintain an alliance during the pre-poll. But we will maintain our alliance post-poll.” Furthermore, he outlined PPA's decision to extend support to BJP candidates in the parliamentary polls, refraining from nominating its own candidates for the two parliamentary seats in the state.
Highlighting the extent of cooperation, Jerang noted that eight PPA candidates from the Assembly constituencies falling under the Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency and 4 from those under Arunachal West constituency are all set to extend their support to the BJP MP candidates.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today