Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the state for achieving an impressive voting percentage of 77.70 percent in the Lok Sabha general elections and 82.95 percent in the Assembly polls.

Re-polling had been held at eight polling stations across four assembly segments in four districts of Arunachal Pradesh on April 24.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM appreciated the enthusiasm displayed by the voters. “I bow to citizens of Arunachal Pradesh for having displayed exemplary commitment to democratic ethos of the country by their spirited participation in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.”

Moreover, Khandu also lauded the indomitable spirit of polling personnel, including women, and the security forces who despite the inclement weather and tough terrains - from snow clad Himalayas to the rainforest foothills - had reached their respective polling booths to successfully conduct the polls in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The task was enormous and it involved about 50,000 officials, who managed 2,226 polling stations. They ensured that booths with even one voter and 1000 electorates exercised their franchise,” he added.

The Arunachal CM also expressed gratitude to the CEO, Arunchal Pradesh for ensuring that the logistics for these simultaneous elections in the State were conducted in a free and fair manner.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered the re-poll at some polling stations after declaring the initial polling conducted on April 19 void due to reports of violence and booth snatching.