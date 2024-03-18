The Office of the Returning Officer for the 53-Changlang North (ST) Assembly Constituency has granted permission to Phosam Zongsam, Mandal President, to conduct a public rally on March 21, 2024.

The rally, scheduled to commence from Changlang Township and extend to Khuchep-I Village, is slated to take place from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. This announcement comes amidst the fervor of election season with stakeholders gearing up for the forthcoming assembly elections.

However, the permission issued by the Returning Officer, Vishal Sah, IAS, comes with clear directives. It stipulates that the organizers must strictly adhere to guidelines related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and any other directives issued by the Election Commission (EC), the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Arunachal Pradesh, or the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Changlang. Failure to comply with these guidelines could lead to an immediate revocation of the permission.

Furthermore, the organizers have been instructed to ensure the rally's compliance with Solid Waste Management guidelines emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness throughout the event.