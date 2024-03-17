In a move to uphold electoral integrity and maintain decorum during the upcoming elections, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has directed the attachment of Public Premise Protection Forces (PPPF) and Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITW) to the Flying Squad Team (FST).

Under Memo No. RO/ITA/ELN-01/2024, several individuals from various departments and localities have been designated to collaborate with the FST in removing banners, posters, advertisements, cut-outs, hoardings, flags, and any other forms of promotional materials from government and public properties.

The appointed personnel, listed with their respective contact details, include individuals like Smti Ephilo Mihu, Er. Sono Taku, and Er. Tarh Gongkap, among others, who will serve under the guidance of their concerned officers.