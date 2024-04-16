News Elections Arunachal: Nabam Tuki explains absence of Congress leadership in campaign, says 'only 2 seats here'

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki explains absence of Congress leadership in campaign, says 'only 2 seats here'

In a statement, Congress' Arunachal West Lok Sabha candidate, Nabam Tuki, addressed queries regarding the conspicuous absence of top leadership in Arunachal Pradesh during the campaign period.

Advertisement

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki explains absence of Congress leadership in campaign, says 'only 2 seats here'