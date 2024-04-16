Arunachal: Nabam Tuki explains absence of Congress leadership in campaign, says 'only 2 seats here'
In a statement, Congress' Arunachal West Lok Sabha candidate, Nabam Tuki, addressed queries regarding the conspicuous absence of top leadership in Arunachal Pradesh during the campaign period.
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Arunachal: Nabam Tuki explains absence of Congress leadership in campaign, says 'only 2 seats here'
In the midst of election season, the absence of prominent leadership figures during campaign trails can often raise eyebrows and fuel speculation. In a statement, Congress' Arunachal West Lok Sabha candidate, Nabam Tuki, addressed queries regarding the conspicuous absence of top leadership in Arunachal Pradesh during the campaign period.
Tuki responded to inquiries about the apparent absence of senior party leaders by offering a strategic rationale. He remarked, "There are only 2 Lok Sabha seats here...I thought we should let central leadership work where Lok Sabha seats are higher in number such as in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar."
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