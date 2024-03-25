Politics of the 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency has been electrified by the emergence of a formidable contender from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tapyam Pada, who has thrown down the gauntlet to seasoned BJP stalwart Ninong Ering.

Amidst a fervent reception by a throng of supporters and well-wishers at Ruksin gate today, Tapyam Pada exuded confidence, citing overwhelming public support and sympathy within the constituency. Addressing the media during a public gathering at Ledum village, Pada expressed his determination to unseat Ninong Ering, leveraging his background in civil administration to usher in a new era of governance.

Acknowledging the political pedigree of his opponent, Pada refrained from criticism, instead appealing to the electorate and Ering himself for a fair opportunity to serve as their representative. Emphasizing his priorities, Pada outlined a vision focused on bolstering education and healthcare infrastructure, pledging to prioritize the welfare of the constituency.

Backing Pada's bid, NCP District President Naklom Modi echoed optimism about his prospects, despite the party fielding a lone candidate in East Siang district. This sentiment was reinforced by NCP Block President Omat Taloh and former BJP election agent Takin Taying, who highlighted discontent among BJP grassroots members, lending further momentum to Pada's campaign.

The political drama in Pasighat West has been punctuated by internal rifts within the BJP, notably surrounding the selection of Ninong Ering as the party's candidate. The decision, which sidelined several BJP contenders, including former MLA Tatung Jamoh and former Minister Dr. Tangor Tapak, has stirred dissent within the ranks.