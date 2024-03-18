In a bid to maintain electoral integrity and fairness, the District Election Officer of Namsai District, Arunachal Pradesh has issued a stringent directive banning the use of official vehicles for campaigning or election-related activities except for authorized officials on duty.

Following the announcement by the Election Commission of India regarding the 18th Lok Sabha and 11th Legislative Assembly elections, the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented necessitating strict adherence to regulations.

The directive, issued by C.R. Khampa, District Election Officer, prohibits the use of official vehicles by any political party, candidate, or affiliated individuals for campaign purposes. This prohibition extends to various types of vehicles, including cars, jeeps, buses, and auto-rickshaws, owned by government entities or public institutions.

The mandate directs that only officials engaged in specific election-related duties are exempt from this restriction. Returning officers for the designated Assembly Constituencies are tasked with ensuring compliance and vigilance to enforce the directive effectively.

Any infringement of the order will be met with penal provisions.